China has said its nuclear power programme is for peaceful purposes. Photo: Shutterstock
US suspends shipping of nuclear materials to China’s CGN amid arms build-up concerns
- The order covers radioactive materials and deuterium for China’s largest state-owned nuclear company, its subsidiaries and related entities
- CGN was placed on a US blacklist in August 2019 for allegedly making efforts to acquire advanced US technology and material for diversion to military uses
Topic | US-China relations
