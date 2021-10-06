A deactivated Titan II nuclear ICMB is seen in a silo at the Titan Missile Museum in Arizona in May 2015. Photo: AFP
US reveals nuclear bomb numbers after Trump blackout
- As of September 30, 2020, the US military maintained 3,750 active and inactive nuclear warheads, the lowest figure since the height of the Cold War
- The numbers were released amid an effort by the Biden administration to restart arms controls talks with Russia
