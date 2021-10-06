In Asia, the turtles are used for meat and as ingredients in traditional medicine. File photo: Getty Images/AFP
‘Lizard King’ charged with smuggling Florida turtles to China, Japan
- Michael Van Nostrand, his company, Strictly Reptiles, established network of ‘collectors’ who searched the Florida wilds for certain freshwater turtle specimens
- He faces up to five years in prison a fine of at least US$250,000 if convicted
Topic | United States
In Asia, the turtles are used for meat and as ingredients in traditional medicine. File photo: Getty Images/AFP