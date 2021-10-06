In Asia, the turtles are used for meat and as ingredients in traditional medicine. File photo: Getty Images/AFP In Asia, the turtles are used for meat and as ingredients in traditional medicine. File photo: Getty Images/AFP
In Asia, the turtles are used for meat and as ingredients in traditional medicine. File photo: Getty Images/AFP
‘Lizard King’ charged with smuggling Florida turtles to China, Japan

  • Michael Van Nostrand, his company, Strictly Reptiles, established network of ‘collectors’ who searched the Florida wilds for certain freshwater turtle specimens
  • He faces up to five years in prison a fine of at least US$250,000 if convicted

Updated: 9:41pm, 6 Oct, 2021

