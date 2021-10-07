A procedural vote on a longer debt limit extension was abruptly delayed late on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters A procedural vote on a longer debt limit extension was abruptly delayed late on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
A procedural vote on a longer debt limit extension was abruptly delayed late on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
US lawmakers eye temporary fix to debt crisis

  • Democrats signal they are receptive to offer from Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell for an emergency extension into December
  • Such an agreement would head off an unprecedented default on government payments, but sets the stage for a sequel to the debt drama in two months

Associated Press
Updated: 8:19am, 7 Oct, 2021

