A procedural vote on a longer debt limit extension was abruptly delayed late on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
US lawmakers eye temporary fix to debt crisis
- Democrats signal they are receptive to offer from Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell for an emergency extension into December
- Such an agreement would head off an unprecedented default on government payments, but sets the stage for a sequel to the debt drama in two months
Topic | US Politics
