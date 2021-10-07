Pfizer has requested emergency use authorisation from the US FDA for its Covid-19 vaccine in children aged five to 11. Photo: AFP Pfizer has requested emergency use authorisation from the US FDA for its Covid-19 vaccine in children aged five to 11. Photo: AFP
Pfizer asks US to approve Covid-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11

  • White House Covid-19 response coordinator Jeffrey Zients said the shots for kids could begin by November
  • Children currently make up about 27 per cent of all US coronavirus cases

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 10:04pm, 7 Oct, 2021

Pfizer has requested emergency use authorisation from the US FDA for its Covid-19 vaccine in children aged five to 11. Photo: AFP
