Pfizer has requested emergency use authorisation from the US FDA for its Covid-19 vaccine in children aged five to 11. Photo: AFP
Pfizer asks US to approve Covid-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11
- White House Covid-19 response coordinator Jeffrey Zients said the shots for kids could begin by November
- Children currently make up about 27 per cent of all US coronavirus cases
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
