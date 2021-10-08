US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks at the US Capitol in August. Photo: AFP US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks at the US Capitol in August. Photo: AFP
US steps back from debt cliff … for now

  • A catastrophic credit default was averted on Thursday after Democrats accepted a Republican offer to raise the debt limit for two months
  • But rather than solving the crisis, the new arrangement kicks the can down the road to coincide with another major government funding deadline in December

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 2:42am, 8 Oct, 2021

