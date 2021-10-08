Then US President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Georgia in December 2020. Photo: AP Then US President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Georgia in December 2020. Photo: AP
Then US President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Georgia in December 2020. Photo: AP
World /  United States & Canada

politico | Donald Trump tells four former aides to defy January 6 committee’s subpoena

  • The former US president is signalling he will go to court to block testimony from ex-adviser Steve Bannon, ex-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and others
  • The four men have been ordered to turn over documents related to the Capitol attack by Thursday and to sit for interviews with investigators next week

Topic |   Donald Trump
POLITICO
POLITICO

Updated: 5:57am, 8 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Then US President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Georgia in December 2020. Photo: AP Then US President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Georgia in December 2020. Photo: AP
Then US President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Georgia in December 2020. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE