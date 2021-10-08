The USS Connecticut surfaces through Arctic sea ice during an exercise north of Prudhoe Bay, Alaska, in March 2011. Photo: Reuters The USS Connecticut surfaces through Arctic sea ice during an exercise north of Prudhoe Bay, Alaska, in March 2011. Photo: Reuters
The USS Connecticut surfaces through Arctic sea ice during an exercise north of Prudhoe Bay, Alaska, in March 2011. Photo: Reuters
US nuclear submarine hits underwater ‘object’ in South China Sea

  • The USS Connecticut’s nuclear propulsion plant was not affected and the vessel was in a ‘safe and stable condition’, a US Navy statement said
  • Two sailors sustained moderate injuries and about nine others had minor injuries like scrapes and bruises

Associated Press
Updated: 5:50am, 8 Oct, 2021

