Private equity firm founder John B. Wilson (centre) arrives at federal court in Boston on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
Two wealthy parents found guilty in first ‘Varsity Blues’ US college admissions scandal trial
- They are among dozens, including Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman, accused of bribery to try to get their children into elite American universities
- Thirty-three of the parents have pleaded guilty, with prison sentences ranging from two weeks to nine months
Private equity firm founder John B. Wilson (centre) arrives at federal court in Boston on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters