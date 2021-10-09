Private equity firm founder John B. Wilson (centre) arrives at federal court in Boston on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters Private equity firm founder John B. Wilson (centre) arrives at federal court in Boston on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
Two wealthy parents found guilty in first ‘Varsity Blues’ US college admissions scandal trial

  • They are among dozens, including Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman, accused of bribery to try to get their children into elite American universities
  • Thirty-three of the parents have pleaded guilty, with prison sentences ranging from two weeks to nine months

Bloomberg
Updated: 4:50am, 9 Oct, 2021

