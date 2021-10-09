An American Airlines plane takes off from Australia’s Sydney Airport in October 2020. Photo: Reuters
US will accept WHO-approved coronavirus vaccines for international visitors
- The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said six vaccines approved by the FDA or listed by the world health body for emergency use will meet the criteria
- The US is preparing to lift restrictions on fully vaccinated air travellers from 33 countries including China, India, Brazil and most of Europe in November
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
