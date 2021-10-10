A judge strikes a gavel. A Florida vet has been sentenced to more than 21 years in prison for sexually abusing dogs. Photo: Shutterstock
Florida veterinary surgeon sentenced to 21 years in prison for sexually abusing dogs and child porn
- Prosecutors say Prentiss K Madden produced videos of himself having sex with dogs and shared them in online chats
- Madden pleaded guilty in July to child pornography, animal crush and animal torture charges, which include bestiality
Topic | United States
A judge strikes a gavel. A Florida vet has been sentenced to more than 21 years in prison for sexually abusing dogs. Photo: Shutterstock