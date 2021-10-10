A judge strikes a gavel. A Florida vet has been sentenced to more than 21 years in prison for sexually abusing dogs. Photo: Shutterstock A judge strikes a gavel. A Florida vet has been sentenced to more than 21 years in prison for sexually abusing dogs. Photo: Shutterstock
A judge strikes a gavel. A Florida vet has been sentenced to more than 21 years in prison for sexually abusing dogs. Photo: Shutterstock
World /  United States & Canada

Florida veterinary surgeon sentenced to 21 years in prison for sexually abusing dogs and child porn

  • Prosecutors say Prentiss K Madden produced videos of himself having sex with dogs and shared them in online chats
  • Madden pleaded guilty in July to child pornography, animal crush and animal torture charges, which include bestiality

Topic |   United States
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 3:51am, 10 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A judge strikes a gavel. A Florida vet has been sentenced to more than 21 years in prison for sexually abusing dogs. Photo: Shutterstock A judge strikes a gavel. A Florida vet has been sentenced to more than 21 years in prison for sexually abusing dogs. Photo: Shutterstock
A judge strikes a gavel. A Florida vet has been sentenced to more than 21 years in prison for sexually abusing dogs. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE