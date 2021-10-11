Actor George Clooney during an interview with the BBC’s Andrew Marr in Manchester, Britain. Photo: BBC via Reuters
George Clooney rejects political career, says US still recovering from Trump chaos
- The 60-year-old actor dismissed the idea of running for office during an interview with the BBC, saying he would like to have a ‘nice life’
- Clooney also said that he hopes Americans have ‘a little better sense’ than to return Trump to the White House
Topic | Donald Trump
