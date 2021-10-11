Shutterstock Royalty-free stock photo ID: 1097913926 Digital crime by an anonymous hacker. Digital crime by an anonymous hacker. Photo: Shutterstock
US poll finds 3 in 4 Americans view China, Russia as major cybersecurity threats
- About 9 in 10 Americans are at least somewhat concerned about hacking that involves their personal information, banks, government agencies or certain utilities
- The explosion in the last year of ransomware has underscored how gangs of extortionist hackers can disrupt the economy and put lives and livelihoods at risk
