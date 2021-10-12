Engineer Jonathan Toebbe had access to information on naval nuclear propulsion, including militarily sensitive design elements. File photo: US Navy / AFP
Prosecutors seek detention of couple in US Navy submarine espionage case
- The detention memos for Jonathan Toebbe and his wife Diana were filed ahead of an expected appearance in federal court in West Virginia on Tuesday
- In the memos, prosecutors checked boxes indicating that the prosecution involves an ‘offence for which the maximum sentence is life imprisonment or death’
Topic | United States
Engineer Jonathan Toebbe had access to information on naval nuclear propulsion, including militarily sensitive design elements. File photo: US Navy / AFP