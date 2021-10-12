The scene of a twin-engined plane crash in Santee near San Diego, US on Monday. Photo: San Diego Union-Tribune / TNS
Two dead and two injured in small plane crash near San Diego high school
- At least two houses appeared to have been destroyed by an ensuing fire, the city of Santee, California, where the crash occurred, said on Twitter
- Several vehicles were burnt, but firefighters were able to put out the blaze before it spread to other houses
Topic | United States
