US President Joe Biden crosses his fingers as he responds to a question on October 7 about the short term US debt deal. Photo: Reuters
politico | Joe Biden trapped in coronavirus malaise: ‘president’s decline is alarming’
- President Joe Biden’s average approval rating has plunged nearly 15 points since late June
- Democrats are ringing alarm bells and coming to the simplest of conclusions: it’s the pandemic
