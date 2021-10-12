A forthcoming comic book will feature Jon, the son of Clark Kent, beginning a relationship with a male reporter, Jay Nakamura. Photo: DC Comics
Superman’s son bisexual as DC Comics embraces diversity, following Aquaman, Robin, and Marvel’s Captain America
- New Superman will have a romantic relationship with a male friend
- The coming out comes as more comic books embrace diversity
