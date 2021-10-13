An elk is seen with a tyre around its neck before a rescue operation in Colorado on Saturday. Photo: Pam Hemstreet via Reuters
Elk with tyre stuck around neck for half its life is finally free
- Wildlife officers finally catch up to animal after tracking it for two years but failing to get close
- The tyre, which could not be cut off, was removed after officers tranquillised the elk and sawed off its antlers
