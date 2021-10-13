A photo of Gabby Petito, included in a Facebook post about her disappearance by the North Port Police Department in Florida. Photo: North Port Police Department via TNS A photo of Gabby Petito, included in a Facebook post about her disappearance by the North Port Police Department in Florida. Photo: North Port Police Department via TNS
Slain US woman Gabby Petito was strangled, coroner says

  • Petito had been on a road trip with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, who returned without her and has since gone missing
  • An autopsy showed she was killed three to four weeks before her body was found in Wyoming

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 4:24am, 13 Oct, 2021

