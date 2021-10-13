Phthalates are a group of chemicals used in everything from plastic containers to make-up. Photo illustration: AFP Phthalates are a group of chemicals used in everything from plastic containers to make-up. Photo illustration: AFP
Phthalates are a group of chemicals used in everything from plastic containers to make-up. Photo illustration: AFP
Widely used chemical linked to 100,000 US deaths per year, study shows

  • Phthalates, which can be found in everything from toys and clothing to shampoo, are linked to obesity, diabetes and heart disease, according to NYU researchers
  • The chemicals have long been known to be ‘hormone disrupters’, affecting a person’s endocrine system

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 7:50am, 13 Oct, 2021

