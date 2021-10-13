The new level of borrowing authority is expected to be exhausted around December 3, requiring Congress to act again before then. Photo: AFP The new level of borrowing authority is expected to be exhausted around December 3, requiring Congress to act again before then. Photo: AFP
The new level of borrowing authority is expected to be exhausted around December 3, requiring Congress to act again before then. Photo: AFP
US Politics
World /  United States & Canada

politico | Congress punts US debt limit crisis into December

  • US House vote raises debt ceiling, averting a default for less than two months
  • First-ever debt default could spark a recession and roil world markets

Topic |   US Politics
POLITICO
POLITICO

Updated: 9:31am, 13 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The new level of borrowing authority is expected to be exhausted around December 3, requiring Congress to act again before then. Photo: AFP The new level of borrowing authority is expected to be exhausted around December 3, requiring Congress to act again before then. Photo: AFP
The new level of borrowing authority is expected to be exhausted around December 3, requiring Congress to act again before then. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE