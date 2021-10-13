The new level of borrowing authority is expected to be exhausted around December 3, requiring Congress to act again before then. Photo: AFP
politico | Congress punts US debt limit crisis into December
- US House vote raises debt ceiling, averting a default for less than two months
- First-ever debt default could spark a recession and roil world markets
Topic | US Politics
