Advocates of e-cigarettes have said that if an internationally-recognised agency like the FDA authorises them, it could speed up a global shift away from smoking. Photo: Shutterstock Advocates of e-cigarettes have said that if an internationally-recognised agency like the FDA authorises them, it could speed up a global shift away from smoking. Photo: Shutterstock
Advocates of e-cigarettes have said that if an internationally-recognised agency like the FDA authorises them, it could speed up a global shift away from smoking. Photo: Shutterstock
World /  United States & Canada

US FDA authorises first e-cigarette, cites benefit for smokers

  • Vuse is the first vape-type product from a major company to win FDA backing
  • Vaping market is awash with hundreds devices and nicotine solutions

Topic |   Smoking and vaping
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 11:33am, 13 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Advocates of e-cigarettes have said that if an internationally-recognised agency like the FDA authorises them, it could speed up a global shift away from smoking. Photo: Shutterstock Advocates of e-cigarettes have said that if an internationally-recognised agency like the FDA authorises them, it could speed up a global shift away from smoking. Photo: Shutterstock
Advocates of e-cigarettes have said that if an internationally-recognised agency like the FDA authorises them, it could speed up a global shift away from smoking. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE