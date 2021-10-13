The US will lift restrictions at its land borders with Canada and Mexico for fully vaccinated foreign nationals. File photo: TNS
Coronavirus: US to reopen land borders in November to fully vaccinated travellers
- Land border reopenings would end 19-month freeze due to the pandemic
- US is moving to require all international visitors be fully vaccinated
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
