US President Joe Biden speaks about global transport supply chain bottlenecks at the White House on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Joe Biden makes supply chain push in bid to avert Christmas crisis
- Bottlenecks choking US ports, highways and railways could mean high prices and empty shelves in the coming holiday season
- To ease the backlog, the Port of Los Angeles will step up round-the-clock operations, while Walmart and other retailers will expand use of non-peak hours
Topic | US Politics
US President Joe Biden speaks about global transport supply chain bottlenecks at the White House on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE