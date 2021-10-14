US President Joe Biden speaks about global transport supply chain bottlenecks at the White House on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE US President Joe Biden speaks about global transport supply chain bottlenecks at the White House on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Joe Biden makes supply chain push in bid to avert Christmas crisis

  • Bottlenecks choking US ports, highways and railways could mean high prices and empty shelves in the coming holiday season
  • To ease the backlog, the Port of Los Angeles will step up round-the-clock operations, while Walmart and other retailers will expand use of non-peak hours

Reuters
Updated: 5:18am, 14 Oct, 2021

US President Joe Biden speaks about global transport supply chain bottlenecks at the White House on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
