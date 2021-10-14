FDA officials said J&J’s regulatory submission for its planned booster raised red flags including small sample sizes and data based on tests that had not been validated. Photo: AP
Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine gets better boost from Moderna or Pfizer, US study shows
- The findings by the National Institutes of Health come as an advisory group to the FDA prepares to discuss booster jabs for Moderna and J&J vaccines
- The preliminary study also showed that ‘mixing and matching’ booster shots of different types is safe in adults
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
FDA officials said J&J’s regulatory submission for its planned booster raised red flags including small sample sizes and data based on tests that had not been validated. Photo: AP