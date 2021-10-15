Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon holds a news conference in Rome, Italy in September 2018. Phoot: Reuters
US Capitol attack probe panel moves to hold Steve Bannon in contempt
- The Trump ally has refused – at the ex-president’s request – to cooperate with a subpoena issued by the committee investigating the January 6 insurrection
- Contempt of Congress is a crime that may result in a fine and up to 12 months’ imprisonment
