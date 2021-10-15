Real estate heir Robert Durst looks back during his murder trial in Los Angeles in March 2020. Photo: AP
US multimillionaire Robert Durst gets life sentence for murder
- The real estate heir spent much of the last four decades evading the law, until he was convicted last month of killing his best friend Susan Berman
- Durst, who is also accused of killing his wife and a neighbour, was put on trial after his apparent confession was aired in a HBO documentary series
Topic | Millionaires and billionaires
