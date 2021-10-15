Artist Lili Bernard walks out of the courtroom during a lunch break at Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial in Pennsylvania in June 2017. Photo: AP
Artist Lili Bernard accuses Bill Cosby of drugging and raping her in new lawsuit
- She says she was ‘retraumatised’ by the comedian’s recent release from prison, after a court overturned a sexual-assault conviction in another case
- Bernard says Cosby assaulted her in a hotel room in 1990 after promising to mentor her on his top-ranked television show
Topic | Sexual harassment and assault
