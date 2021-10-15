Deep cuts by airlines left some 100,000 pilots globally working skeleton hours or on long-term leave. File photo: Reuters
Safety worries take front seat as rusty pilots make errors back in the air
- Many pilots haven’t flown for over 18 months and as travel gradually resumes, concerns are growing that a lack of proficiency or confidence could lead to tragedy
- A Qantas pilot said rustiness can cause minor errors, while a Lion Air captain scaled back his own flying hour after being worried about his colleagues’ flying ability
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
