Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz is shown at the defence table at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on October. Photo: TNS
Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz to plead guilty to killing 17
- The Valentine’s Day 2018 attack was the worst school massacre in the US since 26 people died at Sandy Hook Elementary in 2012
- Cruz faces 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder for those he wounded
Topic | United States
