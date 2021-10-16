Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz is shown at the defence table at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on October. Photo: TNS Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz is shown at the defence table at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on October. Photo: TNS
Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz to plead guilty to killing 17

  • The Valentine’s Day 2018 attack was the worst school massacre in the US since 26 people died at Sandy Hook Elementary in 2012
  • Cruz faces 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder for those he wounded

Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz is shown at the defence table at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on October. Photo: TNS
