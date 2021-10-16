Syringes with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The company’s scientists said their vaccine was more durable than the mRNA ones. Photo: TNS
US experts recommend second Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 shot
- Outside advisers to the FDA ask if the single-dose vaccine should actually be a two-dose one, citing low antibody levels compared to Pfizer and Moderna jabs
- US health officials are also looking into lowering the recommended age for Pfizer boosters
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
