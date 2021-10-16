The AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna (not pictured) and Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccines have been approved by the WHO for emergency use, though the Sputnik V vaccine has not. Photo illustration: Reuters
US will accept mixed coronavirus vaccines for international travellers
- The decision is good news for visitors from Canada and other countries, as the US prepares to relax entry requirements on November 8
- US health officials have not recommended mixing different Covid-19 vaccines, though the practice is common elsewhere
