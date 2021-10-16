A rocket carrying the Lucy spacecraft soars through a cloud as it lifts off from Florida, US, on Saturday. Lucy will observe Trojan asteroids that orbit the sun in front of and behind Jupiter. Photo: AP
Nasa launches ‘Lucy’ to explore Jupiter asteroids, learn about solar system
- 12-year mission first to study Trojans, huge rocky objects orbiting the sun, the ‘fossils’ of planet formation
- Could shed more light on how Earth came to be formed, say scientists
Topic | Space
