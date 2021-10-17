Hillary Clinton visits former US President Bill Clinton at the University of California Irvine Medical Centre in Orange County, California, US on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
Hillary Clinton visits Bill Clinton in hospital as Joe Biden says former president is ‘doing fine’
- Clinton, 75, was admitted to hospital on Tuesday with an infection unrelated to Covid-19, his spokesman said
- ‘He’s not in any serious condition,’ Biden said. ‘He is getting out shortly, as I understand it. Whether that’s tomorrow or the next day, I don’t know’
Topic | United States
Hillary Clinton visits former US President Bill Clinton at the University of California Irvine Medical Centre in Orange County, California, US on Saturday. Photo: Reuters