US President Joe Biden and Jill Biden place flowers on a wreath during a ceremony honouring fallen police officers at the National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service at the Capitol in Washington on Saturday. Photo: AP
Joe Biden leads tributes to officers who lost their lives at January 6 Capitol riot
- ‘Because of you, democracy survived,’ Biden said at the 40th Annual National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service
- The US president singled out the 150 officers who were injured and the five who died in the aftermath of the insurrection
Topic | United States
