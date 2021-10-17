US President Joe Biden and Jill Biden place flowers on a wreath during a ceremony honouring fallen police officers at the National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service at the Capitol in Washington on Saturday. Photo: AP US President Joe Biden and Jill Biden place flowers on a wreath during a ceremony honouring fallen police officers at the National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service at the Capitol in Washington on Saturday. Photo: AP
US President Joe Biden and Jill Biden place flowers on a wreath during a ceremony honouring fallen police officers at the National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service at the Capitol in Washington on Saturday. Photo: AP
World /  United States & Canada

Joe Biden leads tributes to officers who lost their lives at January 6 Capitol riot

  • ‘Because of you, democracy survived,’ Biden said at the 40th Annual National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service
  • The US president singled out the 150 officers who were injured and the five who died in the aftermath of the insurrection

Topic |   United States
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 3:03am, 17 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
US President Joe Biden and Jill Biden place flowers on a wreath during a ceremony honouring fallen police officers at the National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service at the Capitol in Washington on Saturday. Photo: AP US President Joe Biden and Jill Biden place flowers on a wreath during a ceremony honouring fallen police officers at the National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service at the Capitol in Washington on Saturday. Photo: AP
US President Joe Biden and Jill Biden place flowers on a wreath during a ceremony honouring fallen police officers at the National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service at the Capitol in Washington on Saturday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE