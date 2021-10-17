Robert Durst is sentenced to life without possibility of parole for the killing of Susan Berman in Los Angeles, California on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
Jailed New York real estate heir Robert Durst hospitalised with coronavirus
- Durst, 78, was sentenced on Thursday to life in prison without a chance of parole for the murder of his best friend more than two decades ago
- Durst’s lawyer Dick DeGuerin said he was notified that Durst had tested positive for coronavirus but did not know Durst’s condition
