The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, USS Dewey. Photo: US Navy via EPA
US and Canadian warships sailed through Taiwan Strait in early October
- The USS Dewey sailed through the narrow waterway that separates Taiwan from China along with the Canadian frigate HMCS Winnipeg
- US Navy ships have been transiting the strait about monthly, to the anger of Beijing, which has accused Washington of stoking regional tensions
Topic | Taiwan
