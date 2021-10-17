Former US President Bill Clinton and his wife former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. Photo: Reuters
Bill Clinton ‘in great spirits’ after being released from US hospital
- Clinton, 75, was admitted on Tuesday to the hospital southeast of Los Angeles with an infection unrelated to Covid-19
- An aide to the former president said Clinton had a urological infection that spread to his bloodstream
