Colin Powell, former US secretary of state, dies of coronavirus complications

  • Powell, 84, was fully vaccinated but died on Monday morning of complications from Covid-19, his family said
  • The retired four-star general and former head of the Joint Chiefs of Staff served four US presidents, but his legacy was tarnished by the war in Iraq

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 9:07pm, 18 Oct, 2021

Former US secretary of state Colin Powell has died at the age of 84, his family said on Monday. Photo: AP File
