Then US President Donald Trump speaks during a rally in Washington on January 6. Photo: AP
Donald Trump sues to block release of US Capitol attack documents
- The former president called the request from the committee investigating the January 6 insurrection a ‘vexatious, illegal fishing expedition’
- Biden has said he will not use executive privilege to prevent his predecessor’s records from being released
Topic | Donald Trump
Then US President Donald Trump speaks during a rally in Washington on January 6. Photo: AP