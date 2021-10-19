Then US President Donald Trump speaks during a rally in Washington on January 6. Photo: AP Then US President Donald Trump speaks during a rally in Washington on January 6. Photo: AP
Donald Trump sues to block release of US Capitol attack documents

  • The former president called the request from the committee investigating the January 6 insurrection a ‘vexatious, illegal fishing expedition’
  • Biden has said he will not use executive privilege to prevent his predecessor’s records from being released

Associated Press
Updated: 5:53am, 19 Oct, 2021

