NYPD officer Yvonne Wu, 31, has been as charged with murder and attempted murder. Photo: New York Daily News
New York City cop Yvonne Wu held after fatal shooting of ex-girlfriend’s new love
- NYPD officer Yvonne Wu appears in court on murder, attempted murder charges in love-triangle shooting
- Wu, 31, allegedly shot and wounded ex-girlfriend, shot dead romantic rival last week
