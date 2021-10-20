Septa General Manager Leslie Richards speaks during a news conference as Septa Transit Police Chief Thomas Nestel III stands behind her on a subway platform in Philadelphia on Monday following a rape on one of the trains. Photo: The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP
Fellow riders held up phones but didn’t help as woman was raped on US subway
- Officials say the ‘horrendous criminal act’ could have been stopped quickly if passengers had called police instead of just recording the 45-minute incident
- Surveillance video shows the victim attempted to rebuff her attacker, repeatedly pushing him away as he groped and ultimately sexually assaulted her
Topic | Sexual harassment and assault
Septa General Manager Leslie Richards speaks during a news conference as Septa Transit Police Chief Thomas Nestel III stands behind her on a subway platform in Philadelphia on Monday following a rape on one of the trains. Photo: The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP