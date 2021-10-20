Remnants of an aircraft can be seen at the site of crash in Brookshire, Texas, on Tuesday. Photo: Houston Chronicle via AP
Lucky escape in Texas plane crash as all 21 on board survive
- Passengers and crew members managed to scramble to safety before the aircraft burst into flames
- The fuselage was reduced to ashes, with only the tail section surviving as black smoke poured from the wreckage
