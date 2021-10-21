Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz sits at the defence table at the courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Wednesday. Photo: South Florida Sun Sentinel via TNS
Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz pleads guilty, says he’s ‘very sorry’
- The former student apologised to the families of the 17 people he killed in the Valentine’s Day 2018 attack at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High
- Cruz faces a minimum sentence of life in prison without parole but prosecutors have said they will seek the death penalty
Topic | Gun violence in the US
