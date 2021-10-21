Gabby Petito poses for a photo with Brian Laundrie. Photo: North Port/Florida Police handout via Reuters Gabby Petito poses for a photo with Brian Laundrie. Photo: North Port/Florida Police handout via Reuters
Gabby Petito case: ‘Human remains’ found amid search for fiancé Brian Laundrie

  • A medical examiner has been called to a wilderness area in Florida, where the FBI says ‘items of interest’ were found in connection for the missing man
  • Petito was found dead after going missing on a cross-country trip with Laundrie, in a case that captivated internet users

Updated: 3:13am, 21 Oct, 2021

