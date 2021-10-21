Jonathan Toebbe and his wife, Diana Toebbe, are accused of involvement in a plot to sell sensitive US submarine secrets to a foreign government. Photos: West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority via AP Jonathan Toebbe and his wife, Diana Toebbe, are accused of involvement in a plot to sell sensitive US submarine secrets to a foreign government. Photos: West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority via AP
Espionage
Cash and disguises: how US couple in submarine secrets case tried to avoid getting caught

  • Jonathan and Diana Toebbe posed as hikers or tourists when dropping off memory cards with information about nuclear-powered warships, an FBI agent says
  • The couple, who pleaded not guilty in federal court, face life in prison if convicted of espionage charges

Associated Press
Updated: 5:46am, 21 Oct, 2021

