A patient receives the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine in Buffalo, West Virginia, in March. Photo: TNS
Coronavirus: US FDA clears Moderna and J&J boosters, backs ‘mix-and-match’ strategy
- The decision paves the way for millions more to get extra protection, with the Delta variant causing breakthrough infections in some who are fully vaccinated
- The agency previously authorised Pfizer boosters for people aged 65 and older, as well as those at higher risk
