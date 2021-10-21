A genetically altered pig, dubbed GalSafe. Scientists temporarily attached a kidney from one of these pigs to a human body and watched it begin to work. Photo: AP
‘Potential miracle’: pig kidney works in human patient
- Scientists temporarily attached a pig’s kidney to a human body and watched it begin to work
- Potentially a major advance that could help alleviate shortages of human organs for transplant
Topic | Medicine
A genetically altered pig, dubbed GalSafe. Scientists temporarily attached a kidney from one of these pigs to a human body and watched it begin to work. Photo: AP