‘Potential miracle’: pig kidney works in human patient

  • Scientists temporarily attached a pig’s kidney to a human body and watched it begin to work
  • Potentially a major advance that could help alleviate shortages of human organs for transplant

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 12:08pm, 21 Oct, 2021

A genetically altered pig, dubbed GalSafe. Scientists temporarily attached a kidney from one of these pigs to a human body and watched it begin to work. Photo: AP A genetically altered pig, dubbed GalSafe. Scientists temporarily attached a kidney from one of these pigs to a human body and watched it begin to work. Photo: AP
