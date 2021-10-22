Steve Bannon exits Manhattan federal court in New York in August 2020. Photo: TNS
US lawmakers hold Donald Trump ally Steve Bannon in criminal contempt
- Bannon has refused to comply with subpoenas seeking documents and his testimony on the US Capitol attack on January 6
- The matter will now be referred to the US Justice Department, where Attorney General Merrick Garland will make the final decision on whether to prosecute
