The area where Brian Laundrie’s remains were found had been under water during earlier police searches. Photo: North Port Police Department via TNS
Gabby Petito’s fiancé Brian Laundrie found dead in Florida wilderness, FBI says
- Dental records helped identify the remains, which were discovered on Wednesday along with a backpack and notebook thought to belong to Laundrie
- The find concludes a massive hunt for the young American, who was a person of interest in the death of his partner
Topic | United States
