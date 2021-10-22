The area where Brian Laundrie’s remains were found had been under water during earlier police searches. Photo: North Port Police Department via TNS The area where Brian Laundrie’s remains were found had been under water during earlier police searches. Photo: North Port Police Department via TNS
The area where Brian Laundrie’s remains were found had been under water during earlier police searches. Photo: North Port Police Department via TNS
Gabby Petito’s fiancé Brian Laundrie found dead in Florida wilderness, FBI says

  • Dental records helped identify the remains, which were discovered on Wednesday along with a backpack and notebook thought to belong to Laundrie
  • The find concludes a massive hunt for the young American, who was a person of interest in the death of his partner

Associated Press
Updated: 7:10am, 22 Oct, 2021

